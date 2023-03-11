COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior wrestler Carter Mock entered the 100 win club on Friday at the Division II OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament.

Mock grabbed the milestone in a first consolation matchup win against Franklin’s Junior Creager in the 144 pound weight class.

The senior got the win via pin.

Mock owns a career record of 100-52 and completed his season on Saturday falling in the second consolation match against St. Vincent St. Mary’s Rylan Hurley 4-2.

Mock’s teammate Adam Heckman remains alive in the consolation bracket of the 126-pound division.