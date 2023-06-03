COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior Connor Durig captured a state title in the Division I High Jump on Saturday at the OHSAA Track and Field Championships in Columbus.

Durig won the title clearing 6’9 on his final attempt.

He continued to try and clear 6’10 but was unable on each of his three tries.

Last year, Durig finished in third place at the state meet.

Durig will continue his track and field career at Youngstown State University.

A list of local standouts who reached the podium at the 2023 OHSAA State Track and Field meet is available here.