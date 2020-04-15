Howland sending 10 student athletes to the college level

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ten student athletes from five different sports have signed their National Letters of Intent at Howland High School this spring. The following players are headed to the college level:
FRANCIS CESTA
Lake Erie College Soccer
Cesta is a three-year letter winner with 14 goals and nine assists in two years at Howland.
“This past year has been a rough roller coaster,” Cesta said. “There’s been a lot of setbacks but I’m happy to be signing with Lake Erie College, one of the best D2 soccer programs in the country. I’d like to thank my parents, best friends and my dog, Dex, for sticking by my side through everything.”
MARIA DELLIMUTI
Youngstown State University Cross Country / Track & Field
Dellimuti has lettered four years in cross country and will earn her fourth letter in track. She was also a two-time state qualifier in cross country in 2017 and 2019, and a two-time regional qualifier in track. She has also earned three letters in basketball, in which she was nominated for Trumbull County player of the year and was also nominated to play in the Mahoning and Trumbull county all-star game.
WILL HINES
Mercyhurst University Football
Hines is a three-year letterman and a two-time 1st -Team All Conference player.
“I’m very thankful for my friends and family that took me through this ever since I was young… Therefore, I’m very blessed with this opportunity to play at the next level,” Hines said.
JUSTIN JONES
Case Western Reserve University Football
Jones is a three-year letter winner in football, captain, Academic All-Ohio and National Football Foundation Scholar Athlete, National Football Foundation Inspiration Award.
“I’d like to thank my family for always supporting me and providing for me to be the best I can be,” Jones said. “I’d like to thank my coaches for always pushing me and teaching me the ways of the game of football. I’d like to thank my teammates for going into battle with me every week and always having my back.”
VINCENT MARIMPIETRI
Heidelberg University Baseball
Marimpietri is a two-year letter winner in baseball, with three academic letters.
“Playing baseball has allowed me to become close friends with so many people and create relationships that will never be forgotten,” Marimpietri said.
ELENIE McNALLY
Kent State Trumbull Cross Country
McNally is a four-year letter winner in cross country and track and field. She is a two-time All-American conference selection, coach’s most improved player award and a state qualifier in cross country.
OLIVIA MYERS
John Carroll University Soccer
Myers was a three-year letterman in soccer and an All County First Team selection in 2019.
“I greatly appreciate the support of my family, coaches and teammates for pushing me to always aim to be better,” Myers said.
HAILEY RAINES
Notre Dame College Soccer
Raines will be continuing her athletic and academic career at Notre Dame College to study exercise science. She plays for Soccer Vision Academy and was a two-year letter winner at her previous high school. Her club team is a two-time national and regional winner and she was named All District Division II Second Team her sophomore year of high school.
MADISON SCHAEFER
United States Air Force Academy Golf
Schaefer is a four-year letter winner in golf, a team captain, a two-time district qualifier, a two-time first team All-Conference selections, a three-time team MVP and a winner of Tamer win junior golf tournament.
Schaefer is also a four-year letter winner in football cheerleading, basketball cheerleading and track, as well as a three-year letter winner in swim and dive.
GAGE TOMKO
University of Mount Union Golf
Tomko is a three-year letter winner in golf and a first team all conference selection. Tomko is also a three-year letter winner in baseball and a first team all conference selection. He is also a two-year letter winner in basketball.