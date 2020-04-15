Howland sending 10 student athletes to the college level

FRANCIS CESTA

Lake Erie College Soccer



Cesta is a three-year letter winner with 14 goals and nine assists in two years at Howland.

“This past year has been a rough roller coaster,” Cesta said. “There’s been a lot of setbacks but I’m happy to be signing with Lake Erie College, one of the best D2 soccer programs in the country. I’d like to thank my parents, best friends and my dog, Dex, for sticking by my side through everything.”