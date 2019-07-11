Howland seeks better results in 2019

Tigers look to put last year behind them

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – In coach Steve Boyle’s second season at the helm of Tiger football, the program is trying to avoid their first back-to-back losing season since the late-90s (1997-99).

Since 2000, Howland has compiled 7 eight-win seasons – four of those were double-digit victories. The Tigers have been one of the most consistent winners in the area over the last two decades. Coach Boyle and his staff are preparing the new-Tigers to take on that role again in 2019.

Howland has struggled to get out of the gates lately – posting a sub-.500 or .500-record in each of the last four years through their first 4 games. The last time, the Tigers opened strong was in 2014 when they were able to start the season with a perfect 5-0 record.

Howland Tigers

Head Coach: Steve Boyle, 2nd season (1-9)

2018 record (AAC Red): 1-9 (0-4), 5th place

Five Key Points

1.Tigers have won 1 league title (2016) in the past six years (2013-18)

2.Over the last six years, Howland has accumulated a 10-16 record in their AAC Tier with only one winning season (2016: 4-0).

3.Howland allowed 6 opponents to score 30-plus points last season

4.Last playoff win came on November 5, 2010 (at Copley, 17-0)

5.The Tigers have lost 3 of their last 4 road openers.

Offense

Scoring Offense: 11.3 (50th in Area)

Rushing Offense: 90.7

Passing Offense: 87.9

Total Offense: 180.5

…Howland must replace their starting quarterback as well as their top rusher for a third year in a row. Jordan Fronzaglio has since graduated after completing 55 passes for 833 yards and 7 scores. Their top runner was Cartier Yancy – who gained 298 yards and scored twice on the ground. The Tigers’ top two pass catchers – Nathan Barrett and Michael Wilson – have since graduated as well. Barrett caught 27 balls for 397 yards and 4 touchdowns. Wilson hauled in 18 passes for an average of 19.3 stripes (2 TDs).

The team returns junior Eric Babinchak (257 rushing yards) and 6’5 senior tight end Justin Jones (4 catches, 79 yards). The offense a year ago dipped below 200-total yards per game – 180.5.

Defense

Scoring Defense: 31.1 (44th in Area)

Total Defense: 302.0

…Last year, Howland allowed 31.1 points per game. That average is very uncommon in Howland. Over the last 19 years (since 2000), the Tigers have allowed their opponents to average 20-points or more just twice (2005, 2018).

The graduation of All-AAC Second Teamers – Logan Gaskill (DT), Nathan Barrett (OLB), and Michael Wilson (S) – will be of concern for Howland moving forward on the defensive side of the ball. First-Team defensive end Garrett Deemer returns to a hungry and focused unit. Corner William Hines (31 tackles, 3 INTs) looks to make opposing quarterbacks’ jobs more difficult with his speed and coverage skills.

Schedule

Aug. 29 – at Niles

Sept. 6 – at Hubbard

Sept. 13 – Poland

Sept. 20 – at Boardman

Sept. 27 – Shaw

Oct. 4 – at Louisville

Oct. 11 – East

Oct. 18 – at Chaney

Oct. 25 – Canfield

Nov. 1 – Harding