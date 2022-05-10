AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland junior thrower Courtney Clark earned a conference championship in the shot put Tuesday afternoon in the AAC Red Tier Track and Field Championships.

Watch the video above to see the throw and hear from Clark.

Clark holds the school record in the shot put set when she was just a sophomore.

On Tuesday, Clark won the championship with a throw of 39.1.

Clark is ranked in the top-50 in the state in the shot put.

The Howland girls finished in third place in the conference championships with a score of 73.50.