NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland boys basketball team grabbed the win over Trumbull County rivals Niles 62-33 Friday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

The win is the Tigers third in their last four games.

Howland moves to 12-9 overall while Niles drops 3-18.

For the Tigers, Anthony Massucci had a game-high 27 points.

Sam Perrone and Matt Kozak had a team-high nine points each.

The Tigers have a date with LaBrae on Monday before opening Division II district play next Friday against the winner of the NDCL/Struthers.

Niles opens tournament play Tuesday against West Branch.