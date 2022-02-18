NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland boys basketball team grabbed the win over Trumbull County rivals Niles 62-33 Friday night.
Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.
The win is the Tigers third in their last four games.
Howland moves to 12-9 overall while Niles drops 3-18.
For the Tigers, Anthony Massucci had a game-high 27 points.
Sam Perrone and Matt Kozak had a team-high nine points each.
The Tigers have a date with LaBrae on Monday before opening Division II district play next Friday against the winner of the NDCL/Struthers.
Niles opens tournament play Tuesday against West Branch.