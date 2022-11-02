STREETSBORO, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland boys soccer team is going back to the regional final after the Tigers topped Poland 3-1 in the Division II regional semifinals on Wednesday.

Watch the video above to see highlights and hear reaction from the game.

Howland opened the scoring in the opening 10 minutes when Jak Kenney found the net to make it 1-0 Tigers.

Howland would double their lead later in the first half on a Vasili Gentis header from a corner that gave them a 2-0 advantage.

Poland would gain one back moments later as Derek Thomas slotted one home inside the box to give the Bulldogs life at 2-1.

But just before the half, Howland would regain a two-goal advantage when Herb Lawson scored to make it 3-1.

The Tigers advance to face CVCA in the regional final on Saturday at 1 p.m. from Twinsburg.