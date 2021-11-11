Howland record holder signs to play Division 1 college baseball

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior Braden Gebhardt will continue his academic and athletic career at Youngstown State University next year. The Tigers’ pitcher signed with the Penguins’ baseball team during the NCAA’s early signing period.

Gebhardt broke the single season school record for strikeouts with 70 during his junior year. He has also tied Howland’s career strikeouts record with 122 with a full season left to play this spring.

The Youngstown State baseball team finished 32-24 overall last season and 24-16 in the Horizon League.

The Penguins will have more than 10 local players on their roster in 2023.

YSU also added Aidan English from South Range and Jason Triveri from Boardman during the early signing period.