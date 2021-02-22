Howland record holder bound for state swim meet

Sports

The title automatically qualified him for state competition for the fourth time in his career

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jared Mindek, Howland Tigers Swimming

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior Jared Mindek won a second consecutive Division II Swimming District Championship in the 100-yard breaststroke this weekend.

The title automatically qualified him for state competition for the fourth time in his career.

In addition, Mindek also qualified for the 200-yard individual medley for the second time. He finished 14th at the state competition a year ago.

Mindek earned All-American status this past year by the NISCA for his time in the 100 breaststroke.

He also holds four records for the Howland swimming program:

  • 200 freestyle: 1:52.26
  • 500 freestyle: 5:12.67
  • 100 breaststroke: 56.24
  • 200 IM: 1:58.09

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com