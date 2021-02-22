Howland record holder bound for state swim meet

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior Jared Mindek won a second consecutive Division II Swimming District Championship in the 100-yard breaststroke this weekend.
The title automatically qualified him for state competition for the fourth time in his career.
In addition, Mindek also qualified for the 200-yard individual medley for the second time. He finished 14th at the state competition a year ago.
Mindek earned All-American status this past year by the NISCA for his time in the 100 breaststroke.
He also holds four records for the Howland swimming program:
- 200 freestyle: 1:52.26
- 500 freestyle: 5:12.67
- 100 breaststroke: 56.24
- 200 IM: 1:58.09