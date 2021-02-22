Howland record holder bound for state swim meet

The title automatically qualified him for state competition for the fourth time in his career

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior Jared Mindek won a second consecutive Division II Swimming District Championship in the 100-yard breaststroke this weekend.

In addition, Mindek also qualified for the 200-yard individual medley for the second time. He finished 14th at the state competition a year ago.

Mindek earned All-American status this past year by the NISCA for his time in the 100 breaststroke.

He also holds four records for the Howland swimming program: