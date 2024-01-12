HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior Peyton Sisler will continue her academic and swimming career at Mount Union University.

Sisler holds school records in the 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay, and 400 Free Relay at Howland.

“I have coached Peyton on and off for a few years now and, from this experience, I have come to realize that she is one of those athletes that you get excited to coach,” said Howland head coach Kelsey Brocker.

“She demonstrates one of the best work ethics on the team, she is always doing what is asked of her and she is constantly expressing a desire to improve. Peyton is a silent leader and I have no doubt she will continue to excel both athletically and academically throughout this next chapter of her life!”

The Mount Union women’s swim team is (4-2) this season and (2-1) in conference play. The Purple Raiders finished second at the OAC Championships last season.