HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Tigers posted their first victory of the season following their 19-0 win over Warrensville Heights.

Marco Massucci scored Howland’s first two touchdowns. In the first quarter, Massucci ran in a 4-yard score. In the third quarter, No. 28 raced 9 yards to extend the Tigers’ lead to 12-0.

Nick Leasure closed out the game with a 3-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter to finish off the Tigers.

Massucci led the team with 106 yards on the ground. Michael Goussios and Leasure had 65 and 60 rushing yards respectively.

Howland’s defense held Warrensville Heights to 108 total yards of offense on 45 plays from scrimmage.

Howland (1-5) will hit the road to meet East next Friday.

Warrensville Heights (0-6) returns home next week to face Independence.