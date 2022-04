STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland pitchers Brady Adams and Evan McBane threw a combined no-hitter to lead the Tigers to a 13-0 win over Struthers Friday night.

Adams threw for four innings, striking out four batters. McBane took the mound in the fifth inning and struck out all three batters faced to end the game.

Brenden Ray went 2-for-4 with three RBI. Anthony Massucci homered and finished with two RBI. Luca Massucci and Ryan Hooper also added two RBI each.