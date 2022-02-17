HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland topped rival Canfield 55-38 in the Division I girls basketball sectional final on Thursday night.

Alyssa Massucci led the Tigers with 18 points, while Alyssa Pompelia added 11. Taylor Lawrence also reached double-figures with 10.

Canfield’s Alyssa Dill led all scorers with 19 points in the setback.

Howland improves to 19-6 overall on the season. The Tigers advance to face Massillon Jackson in the Division I District Semifinals on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Massillon Perry High School.

Canfield’s season comes to an end with a record of 16-7.