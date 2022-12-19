HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Howland High School has officially hired Brian Jones as the Tigers’ new head football coach.

He was approved at a school board meeting on Monday night.

Jones spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Poland.

He previously served as the head football coach at Liberty for one season in 2012.

Under his watch that year, the Leopards posted a record of 9-3, and won the AAC National Division.

That season, Liberty fell in the playoffs to eventual state champion Norwayne in the Regional Semifinal.

During his high school career, Jones played quarterback at Liberty, leading the Leopards to a record of 11-2 during his senior campaign in 2005.