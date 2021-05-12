Howland lineman headed to the college level

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior Georgio Frazeskos will continue his academic and athletic career at Hiram College.

Frazeskos is a three year football letter winner for the Tigers, and three-sport student athlete.

“Georgio is a young man that has become a passionate vocal leader of our team over the past few years,” said Howland head coach Steve Boyle. “He has helped to inspire not only his teammates but also his coaches. Georgio is a tremendous competitor, and we are excited for him to take this next step in his life. We feel that Hiram is a great fit for him both academically and athletically. We want to wish Georgio only the best with his future endeavors, as we know he will be a catalyst to the people he is around”

Hiram is a Division III football program and member of the North Coast Athletic Conference.