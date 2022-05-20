AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After placing second at Districts last year, Howland junior Connor Durig took home the gold Friday in the high jump. Durig cleared a 6-5 mark for the Division I District Championship.

Watch the video above to see the winning jump and hear from Durig.

Austintown Fitch’s Adam Emerick finished in second, while Fitch’s Brody Herman took home the bronze.

“I’m feeling pretty good right now,” Durig said. “I was getting a little bit nervous. That was the second jump-off I’ve had in the past two weeks. I had one with Brody Herman last week and now I got one with Adam. So, I was getting a little nervous, but I knew I could get it.”

All three athletes advance to Regionals.