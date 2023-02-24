CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A week after Howland swimmer Luke Delida set two school records for Howland, the junior competed in the finals of the boys’ 50-yard freestyle on Friday.

Delida finished with a time of 22.11 in the 50 free to place 13th overall in the state.

Delida qualified for state in three total events, two individually, and said this is the first time he swam in a final, so getting to this point meant a lot to see his hard work pay off.

He added that now that he’s experienced the energy and excitement of the final day, he is ready to put in the work to return to Canton in a year.