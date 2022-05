AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland junior jumper Connor Durig claimed the title in the high jump in the AAC Red Tier Conference Championship on Tuesday.

Watch the video above to see the jump and hear from Durig.

The Howland junior won the event with a jump 6 feet 4 inches.

Durig went into a jump off with Fitch junior Brody Herman. Durig cleared 6’4 on his first attempt while Herman did not.

The Howland boys finished 4th in the AAC Championships with a final score of 28 points.