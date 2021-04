Howland is set to play Newton Falls on Tuesday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland belted out 13 hits as the Tigers topped Firestone, 15-4.

The Tigers opened the game in the bottom of the first by jumping out to a 7-0 lead.

Senior first baseman Jared Mindek finished with 3 hits (3-4) and 2 runs scored. Austen Price, Anthony Massucci and Mason Bayus all had 2 hits apiece.

Price, Braden Gebhardt and Bayus combined to pitch Howland to a 5 inning, 6 hitter.

On Tuesday, Howland will play at Newton Falls.