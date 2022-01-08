HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland notches their seventh win of the year following their 60-43 win over Fitch.

Alyssa Pompelia led the way for the Tigers with 15 points, as she connected on a trio of three-pointers. Alyssa Massucci finished with 14 and Taylor Lawrence had 12 points. Jamie DeSalvo was two points shy of double-digits (8 points).

Howland (7-5) will welcome Harding on Monday.

Fitch had won their previous four contests. Zayda Creque tallied 13 points for the Lady Falcons.

Fitch is set to play host to Massillon next Saturday.