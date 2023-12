YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland prevailed in a hard-fought victory at Ursuline, 52-50, behind 21 points from Alyssa Massucci.

Mia Barrish and Gia Hoso scored 10 and 7 points, respectively, for the Tigers.

Howland (3-1) will now play at home against Chardon on Saturday.

Lily Scott poured in a game-high 28 points for Ursuline. She drained four of the team’s six three-point baskets. Kennedy Carpenter added 11 for the Fighting Irish.

Next Wednesday, Ursuline (3-3) will host West Branch.