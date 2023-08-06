HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Tigers’ 2023 volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:

Schedule

Aug. 22 – at Ursuline

Aug. 24 – Salem

Aug. 26 – Hathaway Brown

Aug. 29 – Hubbard

Aug. 31 – at Boardman

Sept. 5 – Lakeview

Sept. 7 – Harding

Sept. 9 – at Chagrin Falls Invitational

Sept. 14 – Canfield

Sept. 19 – at Fitch

Sept. 21 – Boardman

Sept. 28 – Cardinal Mooney

Oct. 3 – at Harding

Oct. 5 – at Canfield

Oct. 7 – at Hoover Tournament

Oct. 10 – at Poland

Oct. 11 – Fitch

Howland High School

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 200 Shaffer Dr NE, Warren, OH 44484

