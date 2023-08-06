HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Tigers’ 2023 volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:
Schedule
Aug. 22 – at Ursuline
Aug. 24 – Salem
Aug. 26 – Hathaway Brown
Aug. 29 – Hubbard
Aug. 31 – at Boardman
Sept. 5 – Lakeview
Sept. 7 – Harding
Sept. 9 – at Chagrin Falls Invitational
Sept. 14 – Canfield
Sept. 19 – at Fitch
Sept. 21 – Boardman
Sept. 28 – Cardinal Mooney
Oct. 3 – at Harding
Oct. 5 – at Canfield
Oct. 7 – at Hoover Tournament
Oct. 10 – at Poland
Oct. 11 – Fitch
Howland High School
Nickname: The Tigers
Colors: Orange and Black
School address: 200 Shaffer Dr NE, Warren, OH 44484
