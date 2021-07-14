Howland High School Soccer Schedule

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland High School has released their boy’s and girls’ soccer schedules for the 2021 season.

2021 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 14 – at Aurora

• Aug. 24 – Hubbard

• Aug. 26 – Fitch

• Aug. 31 – at Canfield

• Sept. 2 – Harding

• Sept. 11 – at Lakeview

• Sept. 16 – Cardinal Mooney

• Sept. 18 – at Ontario

• Sept. 21 – Boardman

• Sept. 23 – at Fitch

• Sept. 25 – West Branch

• Sept. 28 – Canfield

• Sept. 30 – at Harding

• Oct. 7 – Ursuline

• Oct. 12 – at Shaker Heights

• Oct. 14 – at Boardman

• Oct. 16 – at Green

2021 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 16 – at Hoover

• Aug. 23 – West Branch

• Aug. 25 – at Fitch

• Aug. 30 – Canfield

• Sept. 1 – Harding

• Sept. 8 – at Solon

• Sept. 13 – Olmsted Falls

• Sept. 15 – at Cardinal Mooney

• Sept. 18 – at GlenOak

• Sept. 20 – at Boardman

• Sept. 22 – Fitch

• Sept. 27 – at Canfield

• Sept. 29 – at Harding

• Oct. 4 – at Salem

• Oct. 6 – at Ursuline

• Oct. 9 – Hudson

• Oct. 13 – Boardman

Howland High School

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 200 Shaffer Dr NE, Warren, OH 44484

