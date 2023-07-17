HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Tigers’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:
2023 Girls Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 16 – Olmsted falls
• Aug. 19 – Hudson
• Aug. 21 – West Branch
• Aug. 24 – at Salem
• Aug. 28 – Ursuline
• Sept. 6 – at Boardman
• Sept. 11 – Fitch
• Sept. 13 – at Canfield
• Sept. 18 – Harding
• Sept. 20 – at Poland
• Sept. 23 – at GlenOak
• Sept. 25 – Boardman
• Sept. 27 – at Fitch
• Oct. 2 – Canfield
• Oct. 4 – at Harding
2023 Boys Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 22 – Cardinal Mooney
• Aug. 26 – at Ontario
• Aug. 29 – at Poland
• Aug. 31 – Hubbard
• Sept. 2 – at Marlington
• Sept. 7 – Boardman
• Sept. 12 – at Fitch
• Sept. 14 – Canfield
• Sept. 19 – at Harding
• Sept. 21 – at Ursuline
• Sept. 26 – at Boardman
• Sept. 28 – Fitch
• Oct. 3 – at Canfield
• Oct. 5 – Harding
• Pct. 10 – Orange
Howland High School
Nickname: The Tigers
Colors: Orange and Black
School address: 200 Shaffer Dr NE, Warren, OH 44484
Stadium location: 200 Shaffer Dr NE, Warren, OH 44484
