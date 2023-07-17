HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Tigers’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 Girls Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 16 – Olmsted falls

• Aug. 19 – Hudson

• Aug. 21 – West Branch

• Aug. 24 – at Salem

• Aug. 28 – Ursuline

• Sept. 6 – at Boardman

• Sept. 11 – Fitch

• Sept. 13 – at Canfield

• Sept. 18 – Harding

• Sept. 20 – at Poland

• Sept. 23 – at GlenOak

• Sept. 25 – Boardman

• Sept. 27 – at Fitch

• Oct. 2 – Canfield

• Oct. 4 – at Harding

2023 Boys Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 22 – Cardinal Mooney

• Aug. 26 – at Ontario

• Aug. 29 – at Poland

• Aug. 31 – Hubbard

• Sept. 2 – at Marlington

• Sept. 7 – Boardman

• Sept. 12 – at Fitch

• Sept. 14 – Canfield

• Sept. 19 – at Harding

• Sept. 21 – at Ursuline

• Sept. 26 – at Boardman

• Sept. 28 – Fitch

• Oct. 3 – at Canfield

• Oct. 5 – Harding

• Pct. 10 – Orange

Howland High School

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 200 Shaffer Dr NE, Warren, OH 44484

Stadium location: 200 Shaffer Dr NE, Warren, OH 44484

