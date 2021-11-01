Howland High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – After last year’s disappointing 8-10 record, the Lady Tigers are after a successful season this year.
“Last year was extremely challenging for all area coaches because of COVID,” mentions coach Aaron Pounds. “Add the fact it was my first-year with Howland and the challenge was immense.”
Howland returns all 5 starters including their top two scorers Alyssa Pompelia (15 ppg) and Courtney Clark (13 ppg).
Four of the 5 starters returning are seniors (Pompelia, Jame DeSalvo, Taylor Lawrence, Kylie McClain), the lone junior is Clark. “We’ll have a great group of role players also,” says Pounds. “Jennifer Sindledecker (SR), Jessie DeSalvo (SO), Mia Barrish (SO), Alyssa Massucci (SO) and Gia Hoso (SO).”
“I expect strong senior leadership and experience to lead us through a very difficult schedule,” indicates Pounds. “This will be the second-year in the system, there’s still a lot to learn but we’ll be a tough, tough team for anyone to beat.”
Howland Tigers
Head Coach: Aaron Pounds
2020-21 Record: 8-10
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 19 – Hoover
Nov. 22 – Salem
Nov. 29 – Perry
Dec. 4 – at Ursuline
Dec. 8 – at Marlington
Dec. 11 – Louisville
Dec. 15 – Boardman
Dec. 18 – at Chaney
Dec. 22 – Harding (Howland’s Toni Ross Tournament)
Dec. 23 – TBA (Howland’s Toni Ross Tournament)
Dec. 28 – at South Range Tournament
Dec. 29 – at South Range Tournament
Jan. 8 – Fitch
Jan. 10 – Mooney
Jan. 12 – at Canfield
Jan. 19 – at East
Jan. 22 – at Boardman
Jan. 26 – at Harding
Feb. 2 – at Fitch
Feb. 5 – Canfield
Feb. 7 – at Poland
Feb. 9 – at Nordonia