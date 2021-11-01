Howland High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – After last year’s disappointing 8-10 record, the Lady Tigers are after a successful season this year.

“Last year was extremely challenging for all area coaches because of COVID,” mentions coach Aaron Pounds. “Add the fact it was my first-year with Howland and the challenge was immense.”

Howland returns all 5 starters including their top two scorers Alyssa Pompelia (15 ppg) and Courtney Clark (13 ppg).

Four of the 5 starters returning are seniors (Pompelia, Jame DeSalvo, Taylor Lawrence, Kylie McClain), the lone junior is Clark. “We’ll have a great group of role players also,” says Pounds. “Jennifer Sindledecker (SR), Jessie DeSalvo (SO), Mia Barrish (SO), Alyssa Massucci (SO) and Gia Hoso (SO).”

“I expect strong senior leadership and experience to lead us through a very difficult schedule,” indicates Pounds. “This will be the second-year in the system, there’s still a lot to learn but we’ll be a tough, tough team for anyone to beat.”

Howland Tigers

Head Coach: Aaron Pounds

2020-21 Record: 8-10

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 19 – Hoover

Nov. 22 – Salem

Nov. 29 – Perry

Dec. 4 – at Ursuline

Dec. 8 – at Marlington

Dec. 11 – Louisville

Dec. 15 – Boardman

Dec. 18 – at Chaney

Dec. 22 – Harding (Howland’s Toni Ross Tournament)

Dec. 23 – TBA (Howland’s Toni Ross Tournament)

Dec. 28 – at South Range Tournament

Dec. 29 – at South Range Tournament

Jan. 8 – Fitch

Jan. 10 – Mooney

Jan. 12 – at Canfield

Jan. 19 – at East

Jan. 22 – at Boardman

Jan. 26 – at Harding

Feb. 2 – at Fitch

Feb. 5 – Canfield

Feb. 7 – at Poland

Feb. 9 – at Nordonia