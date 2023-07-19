HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland’s boys soccer team, under the leadership of coach Brian Stiles, finished one goal shy of playing for the state championship in Division II.
The Tigers’ run ended in the state semifinal against the eventual champion, Shawnee, 2-1.
Throughout the season, Howland had won their fourth straight district crown and their eighth consecutive All-American Conference title.
Coach Stiles stated, “I believe the secret has been every Howland team has tried to build on the successes of the team before them and to leave the program better than when they started playing [here].”
Howland must replace four All-Conference standouts in Jak Kenney, Pasquale Carannante, Zach Lewis and the league’s Player of the Year Vasili Gentis.
In 2023, the Tigers welcome back seniors Caleb Rose and Herb Alix Lawson, along with junior Lukas Barringer and a pair of sophomores in Keaton Perry and Demetri Gentis.
“This is a very, tight-knit group of players that lack experience but have outstanding athleticism and a great work ethic,” says Stiles.
The expectations are just like any other year.
“We’re just going to try to be the very best team we can possibly be,” said Stiles. “We hope to play our best soccer at the end of the season. We have a lot of youth, but we never use that as an excuse. I know the kids will work as hard as possible to achieve what they’re capable of achieving.”
Howland Tigers
Head Coach: Brian Stiles
2022 Record: 19-2-2 (6-0-2), 1st place AAC
2022 Post-Season Finish: Won Regional Final (def. CVCA, 2-1); Lost in State Semifinal to Shawnee
League: All-American Conference
Team Statistics
Goals Scored: 61
Goals Allowed: 11
Team History
State Championships: 1 (2020)
Regional Championships: 3 (2022, 2020, 2019)
Schedule
Aug. 22 – Cardinal Mooney
Aug. 26 – at Ontario
Aug. 29 – at Poland
Aug. 31 – Hubbard
Sept. 2 – at Marlington
Sept. 7 – Boardman
Sept. 12 – at Fitch
Sept. 14 – Canfield
Sept. 19 – at Harding
Sept. 21 – at Ursuline
Sept. 26 – at Boardman
Sept. 28 – Fitch
Oct. 3 – at Canfield
Oct. 5 – Harding
Oct. 10 – Orange