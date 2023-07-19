HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland’s boys soccer team, under the leadership of coach Brian Stiles, finished one goal shy of playing for the state championship in Division II.

The Tigers’ run ended in the state semifinal against the eventual champion, Shawnee, 2-1.

Throughout the season, Howland had won their fourth straight district crown and their eighth consecutive All-American Conference title.

Coach Stiles stated, “I believe the secret has been every Howland team has tried to build on the successes of the team before them and to leave the program better than when they started playing [here].”

Howland must replace four All-Conference standouts in Jak Kenney, Pasquale Carannante, Zach Lewis and the league’s Player of the Year Vasili Gentis.

In 2023, the Tigers welcome back seniors Caleb Rose and Herb Alix Lawson, along with junior Lukas Barringer and a pair of sophomores in Keaton Perry and Demetri Gentis.

“This is a very, tight-knit group of players that lack experience but have outstanding athleticism and a great work ethic,” says Stiles.

The expectations are just like any other year.

“We’re just going to try to be the very best team we can possibly be,” said Stiles. “We hope to play our best soccer at the end of the season. We have a lot of youth, but we never use that as an excuse. I know the kids will work as hard as possible to achieve what they’re capable of achieving.”

Howland Tigers

Head Coach: Brian Stiles

2022 Record: 19-2-2 (6-0-2), 1st place AAC

2022 Post-Season Finish: Won Regional Final (def. CVCA, 2-1); Lost in State Semifinal to Shawnee

League: All-American Conference

Team Statistics

Goals Scored: 61

Goals Allowed: 11

Team History

State Championships: 1 (2020)

Regional Championships: 3 (2022, 2020, 2019)

Schedule

Aug. 22 – Cardinal Mooney

Aug. 26 – at Ontario

Aug. 29 – at Poland

Aug. 31 – Hubbard

Sept. 2 – at Marlington

Sept. 7 – Boardman

Sept. 12 – at Fitch

Sept. 14 – Canfield

Sept. 19 – at Harding

Sept. 21 – at Ursuline

Sept. 26 – at Boardman

Sept. 28 – Fitch

Oct. 3 – at Canfield

Oct. 5 – Harding

Oct. 10 – Orange