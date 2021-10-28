Howland High School basketball schedules

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Howland High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 27 – Struthers

Nov. 30 – Poland

Dec. 3 – Lakeview

Dec. 7 – at Newton Falls

Dec. 10 – at Chaney

Dec. 14 – at Warren JFK

Dec. 17 – at Ursuline

Dec. 21 – Hubbard

Dec. 23 – at LaBrae

Dec. 28 – at Sharon’s Holiday Tournament

Dec. 29 – at Sharon’s Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4 – Boardman

Jan. 7 – Harding

Jan. 11 – Louisville

Jan. 14 – at Fitch

Jan. 18 – at Canfield

Jan. 21 – Cardinal Mooney

Jan. 25 – at East

Jan. 28 – at Boardman

Feb. 1 – at Harding

Feb. 8 – Fitch

Feb. 11 – Canfield

Feb. 18 – at Niles

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 19 – Hoover

Nov. 22 – Salem

Nov. 29 – Perry

Dec. 4 – at Ursuline

Dec. 8 – at Marlington

Dec. 11 – Louisville

Dec. 15 – Boardman

Dec. 18 – at Chaney

Dec. 22 – Harding (Howland’s Toni Ross Tournament)

Dec. 23 – TBA (Howland’s Toni Ross Tournament)

Dec. 28 – at South Range Tournament

Dec. 29 – at South Range Tournament

Jan. 8 – Fitch

Jan. 10 – Mooney

Jan. 12 – at Canfield

Jan. 19 – at East

Jan. 22 – at Boardman

Jan. 26 – at Harding

Feb. 2 – at Fitch

Feb. 5 – Canfield

Feb. 7 – at Poland

Feb. 9 – at Nordonia

Howland High School

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 200 Shaffer Dr NE, Warren, OH 44484

