Howland High School basketball schedules

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 27 – Struthers
Nov. 30 – Poland
Dec. 3 – Lakeview
Dec. 7 – at Newton Falls
Dec. 10 – at Chaney
Dec. 14 – at Warren JFK
Dec. 17 – at Ursuline
Dec. 21 – Hubbard
Dec. 23 – at LaBrae
Dec. 28 – at Sharon’s Holiday Tournament
Dec. 29 – at Sharon’s Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4 – Boardman
Jan. 7 – Harding
Jan. 11 – Louisville
Jan. 14 – at Fitch
Jan. 18 – at Canfield
Jan. 21 – Cardinal Mooney
Jan. 25 – at East
Jan. 28 – at Boardman
Feb. 1 – at Harding
Feb. 8 – Fitch
Feb. 11 – Canfield
Feb. 18 – at Niles
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 19 – Hoover
Nov. 22 – Salem
Nov. 29 – Perry
Dec. 4 – at Ursuline
Dec. 8 – at Marlington
Dec. 11 – Louisville
Dec. 15 – Boardman
Dec. 18 – at Chaney
Dec. 22 – Harding (Howland’s Toni Ross Tournament)
Dec. 23 – TBA (Howland’s Toni Ross Tournament)
Dec. 28 – at South Range Tournament
Dec. 29 – at South Range Tournament
Jan. 8 – Fitch
Jan. 10 – Mooney
Jan. 12 – at Canfield
Jan. 19 – at East
Jan. 22 – at Boardman
Jan. 26 – at Harding
Feb. 2 – at Fitch
Feb. 5 – Canfield
Feb. 7 – at Poland
Feb. 9 – at Nordonia
Howland High School
Nickname: The Tigers
Colors: Orange and Black
School address: 200 Shaffer Dr NE, Warren, OH 44484
