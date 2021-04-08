Howland high jumper headed to Division One level

Madison Sisler was a state qualifier for the Tigers in 2019

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior Madison Sisler will continue her academic and athletic career at Miami University in Oxford Ohio.

Sisler was a state qualifier in the high jump in 2019, and a Division I District Champion.

At this year’s Indoor State Championships, she placed 3rd in the high jump, and in 2019 she placed 4th. Her personal record is 5’5″.

Sisler is a team captain at Howland and carries 4.396 G.P.A. She will graduate Summa Cum Laude and plans to major in Biology (Pre-Med) at Miami.