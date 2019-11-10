Howland Heartbreaker: Tigers fall to Tippecanoe in state championship game

Howland fell short of a state title on Sunday ending their season at 21-1-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland boys soccer team came up just short in their quest for a state championship on Sunday falling to Tippecanoe 1-0 in the Division II state title game.

The game remained scoreless until late in the second half when Tippecanoe senior Aaron Davis scored the winner with just 12 minutes to go in the game.

It was the first time since 1952 that a Tigers team reached a state championship.

If the Tigers had won, it would have been the first time for any Howland team to bring home a championship trophy.

The state final appearance for the Tigers was also the first for a Trumbull County team.

The Tigers’ season comes to an end with a record 21-1-1