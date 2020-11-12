Howland heading back to state championship game; Tigers blank Shawnee

Howland topped Lima Shawnee 3-0 in the Division II State Semifinals Wednesday night at Lexington High School.

The Tigers got on the board in the first half when Gabriel Altawil’s shot went off a defender and into the goal to open the scoring.

Howland added another on a Tristen Rose goal. Jordan Sperling also scored in the second half to cap off the scoring for the Tigers.

With the win, Howland improves to 21-0-1 on the season. The Tigers will face Tipp City Tippecanoe (23-0) in the Division II State Championship game Saturday at 4 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus.

It is a rematch of last year’s state championship game, which Howland lost, 1-0.

