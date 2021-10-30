Howland heading back to regionals; Tigers claim district crown

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Defending state-champion Howland blanked Louisville 2-0 in the Division II Boys’ Soccer District Championship game on Saturday morning at Kent Roosevelt High School.

It is the sixth boys’ soccer district title in program history, and the third straight.

Jak Kenneth and Dylan DiPiero each scored a goal in the win for the Tigers.

With the win, Howland improves to 16-3 overall on the season. The Tigers advance to face Bay Village Bay on Wednesday in the Division II Regional Semifinals. Game site and time are to be announced.

Louisville’s season ends with a mark of 8-6-5.