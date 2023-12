HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ten different Tigers scored as Howland handed Lakeview its first setback — 66-41.

Alex Henry led Howland with 13 points as John Perry scored 12 and TJ Douglas and Chris Fenton both added 8 points in the victory.

Howland (3-3) scored 18 points or more in three of the four quarters.

On Tuesday, the Tigers will visit East.

Ryan Gee and Kyle Senkowitz scored 9 points apiece for Lakeview.

The Bulldogs will step back into league play when they’ll meet South Range at home.