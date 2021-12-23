HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland girls basketball team won the Toni Ross Spirit Basketball Tournament on Thursday with a 60-35 win over Champion.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The loss is Champion’s first of the season.

Howland outscored the Golden Flashes 11-6 in the second quarter to take a double-digit lead and never looked back.

Alyssa Massucci led the Tigers with 15 points on the night while Alyssa Pompelia and Kylie McClain added 13 each.

For Champion, Ava Howell had a team-high 14 points while Isabella Meyer had 13.

Champion falls to 7-1 on the year while Howland improves to 6-4.