HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland blanked Notre Dame Cathedral Latin 3-0 in the Division II Boys Soccer District Semifinals on Tuesday night.

Pasquale Carannante, Jet Hua and Herb Lawson each tallied a goal in the win for the Tigers.

Vasili Gentis, Jak Kenney and Caleb Rose each provided an assist.

Howland goalkeeper Zach Lewis finished with six saves on the night.

With the win, Howland improves to 15-1-2 on the season. The Tigers advance to face Chagrin Falls Kenston in the Division II District Championship on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Girard Arrowhead Stadium.