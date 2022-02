LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland handled LaBrae 56-38 Monday night in the boys’ basketball regular-season finale for both teams.

Anthony Massucci led the Tigers with a game-high 15 points. Alex Henry added 14, while Connor Durig chipped in with 9.

LaBrae was by Tre’Von Drake and Blake Kahnell who tallied 12 points apiece in the setback.



With the win, Howland ends the regular season with a record of 13-9 overall.

LaBrae enters tournament play with an overall record of 15-5.