HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland shut out Aurora 4-0 to win the Division II Boys Soccer District Championship Saturday afternoon.

Howland improves to 18-0-1 overall on the season.

The Tigers advance to face Bay in the Division II Regional Semifinals Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game site is to be announced.