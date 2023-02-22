HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior Brian Rollison will continue his academic and gymnastics career at Simpson College in Iowa.

Rollison trains at the Ohio Gymnastics Institute in Austintown and has been competing in gymnastics for the past 12 years.

Rollison has been a level 10 for the past three years and has won countless medals in both individual events and in all-around at the state and regional levels.

“Brian exemplifies what it means to be a student-athlete and leader, both in the gym and out. Not only does he guide his teammates, he works with the younger athletes, inspiring the next generation of gymnasts,” said Ohio Gymnastics Institute coach Ron Ferris. “Brian manages to receive top grades, taking college courses, working part-time and training 20 hours weekly. Brian is talented but it is his work ethic and dedication that sets him apart. Brian has accomplished so much throughout his high school career but continues to train tirelessly to finish out his last season at the top. I am thrilled to watch Brian’s lifelong dream of becoming a collegiate athlete start next season as I can think of no one more deserving. Go Storm!”

Earlier this year, Rollison placed third on rings and sixth on floor in the West Point Open in New York.

He also competed in Texas, finishing first on parallel bars, second on rings and fourth all-around.

In May, Rollison will travel to USAG Level 10 Nationals in Oklahoma to compete against the best athletes in the country.