Howland graduate Craig Lewis drafted by Baltimore Orioles

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – 2016 Howland High School graduate Craig Lewis was selected by the Baltimore Orioles as the first pick in the 33rd round of the Major League Baseball Draft.



Lewis played collegiately at Seton Hill, and is the fourth Griffin to be drafted.



This season, Lewis hit .435 in a year that was cut short by injury. Craig was 10-23 with three doubles, four runs scored and eight RBI in 13 appearances and four starts.



As a freshman at SHU, Lewis earned ABCA/Rawlings All Atlantic Region honors along with second team All PSAC West honors. Lewis tied for the team lead with a .379 batting average. Craig also led the team with 59 runs scored, 21 doubles and three triples. He added four homers, 33 RBI and 28 stolen bases. Those numbers made Lewis a NCBWA Preseason All American honorable mention selection before his sophomore season. In a season cut short by injury, Lewis hit .391 and had six doubles, a triple, homer and six RBI while scoring 12 runs.



Prior to his college career, Lewis hit .512 with 7 doubles, 6 triples, 6 home runs and 32 RBI at Howland High School. He was named First team all District, and was the AAC Red Tier Conference Co-Player of the year .