Howland grad named drum major for Ohio State’s ‘Best Damn Band in the Land’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland graduate Brayden Deemer was named the 63rd drum major of the Ohio State Marching Band for the 2020 season.

He spent the last two years on D Row, the band’s drum major training squad.

Given the social restrictions due to COVID-19, this year’s tryout was different. Instead of featuring a live pep bad, the tryout was conducted virtually.

All six candidates were interviewed on Friday. Then on Saturday, they were given an hour to film their twirling and marching routines, including a ramp entrance and a twirling routine set to the marching band performing “Trees” by Twenty One Pilots.

Performance videos were then sent to a judging panel which was comprised of directing staff and a select group of drum major alumni.

Deemer is a 2018 graduate of Howland and follows in the footsteps of fellow Howland alum John LaVange who was Ohio State’s drum major in both 2016 and 2017.