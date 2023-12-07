AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Hoban hands Howland its first loss of the season, 66-52.

The Tigers jumped out to a 10-point lead after the first quarter (19-9). However, Hoban outscored Howland over the final 24 minutes – 57-33.

Nieia Stevens led the Knights with 20 points while Jaylyn Banta and Amariya Davis each poured in 10.

Howland was led by Alyssa Massucci (16) and Gia Hoso (15), who combined for 31 points. Jessie DeSalvo also contributed 10 points.

The Knights will play host to Gilmour Academy on Saturday.

Next up for the Tigers (3-1) will be a trip to Ursuline next Wednesday.