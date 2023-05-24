HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior Brandon Null will continue his academic and track & field career at Walsh University.

Null is four-sport athlete that will graduate with 10 varsity letters. He was an All-Conference selection and Regional qualifier in both Cross Country and Track & Field. He’s also eared All-Conference honors as a member of the basketball and boys volleyball team.

“Brandon is hard working and very determined,” says Howland cross country coach Dan Libert. “Those characteristics have made him very successful. Where others see problems, Brandon finds solutions and this has helped him produce at a high level.”

“Brandon is an exceptional athlete with an incredible work ethic,” says Howland Boys Head Track & Field coach Logan Sheptock. “He is constantly putting his team first and doing everything possible to benefit them.”

Howland boys volleyball coach Amanda Lingenfelter Florek added, “Brandon is a natural leader on and off the court. His hard work, dedication, and drive to compete will help him to excel at the next level, academically and athletically.”

“Brandon is a great person that only got better each year he competed,” says Howland boys basketball coach Dan Bubon. “This will only continue to grow as he moves on to the next level.”