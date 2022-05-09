HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior Luca Massucci will continue his academic and athletic career at Ave Maria University in Florida. Massucci will join the Gyrenes football program next fall.

Massucci was a three year starter at Howland and a First Team All-Conference selection at defensive back. He also recorded 82 carries on offense and rushed for 538 yards and 4 touchdowns during his senior season.

“Luca will be a great addition to Ave Maria University,” says Howland head coach Steve Boyle. “We expect him to play at a high level throughout his career.”

Ave Maria is a NAIA Division II football program that competes in the Sun Conference. The Gyrenes were (5-6) overall last season and (4-2) in conference play.