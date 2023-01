WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nine Tigers scored at least one field goal as Howland topped East, 56-31. The Tigers ended their six-game losing streak.

TJ Douglas led the Tigers with 11 points while Connor Durig and John Perry each had 8 points. Alex Henry and Anthony Chieffo both finished with 7 points.

Howland will host Boardman on Friday.

East was led by Jose Castro, who had a team-high 7 points.

The Golden Bears will play at Harding on Friday.