COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland junior Courtney Clark finished in second place in the shot put in the OHSAA Division I State Tournament on Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

Clark’s sixth and final attempt was her longest of the day at 42’8.25″.

Madison’s Madelyn Moretti won the state title at 44-6.25.

In 2021, Clark finished in sixth place at the state meet with a mark of 41’3″.

Howland junior Connor Durig finished in third place in the Division I high jump. He tied a school record with a jump of 6’8″.