HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Alyssa Massucci (20), Amia Silvers (17) and Mia Barrish (11) combined for 48 points in Howland’s 76-42 victory over Chardon.

Sophia Powell and Emily Adams added 8 and 7 points, respectively.

The Tigers outscored the Hilltoppers in the opening half, 45-17.

Howland (5-1) will welcome Harding on Thursday.

Nicki Krakora led Chardon with 15 points.

The Hilltoppers (3-3) will play host to Geneva next Saturday.