LAKESIDE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland boys basketball team had their season ended on Friday night as the Tigers fell in the Division II Lakeside District Final to Louisville, 63-56.

The Leopards jumped on the Tigers early, going on an 18-7 run in the first quarter to take an early lead.

In the fourth quarter, Howland would cut the deficit to as little as four but were unable to close the gap any further.

The Tigers end their season at 15-10.