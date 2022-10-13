HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – In a 3-1 victory over the Boardman Spartans to wrap up a stellar regular season, the Howland Tigers improved to 13-1-2 (6-0-3) to secure the 2022 All-American Conference title.

But early in this one, it was Boardman looking to play spoiler after Andrew Walston followed up the rebound for the first goal of the game as the Spartans led 1-0.

But 12 minutes later after a handball in the box on Boardman, Paquale Carannante brought the Tigers level from the penalty spot, 1-1.

Then in the second half, with the Tigers in control up 2-1, Carannante took on the Spartans’ defense himself before firing one on goal and it ricocheted into the back of the net to give Howland the 3-1 lead.

“Second half, coach, you know, gave us a good pep talk, came out strong and then just put it away,” Carannante said.

The Tigers would go on to win by that score and take the All-American Conference title.

“They’ve worked really hard for this is one. This is our first goal so I’m really happy for the guys and to see the resiliency to come back after going down so early, it was really good,” said Tigers head coach Brian Stiles.

“We’re looking to go far, we have a three-day break in practice when the legs heal and then it’s just all gas, no breaks on the postseason. Hopefully we find Bay again and hopefully make a little state run,” said senior Jak Kenney.