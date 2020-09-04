Howland, Canfield draw for second straight season, Tigers regular season unbeaten steak continues

Howland hasn't lost in the regular season since mid-October of 2018

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland and Canfield boys soccer teams posted multiple chances Thursdsay night but played to a 0-0 draw at Howland High School.

It is the second straight season the two teams played to a scoreless draw.

The tie pushes Howland’s unbeaten regular season streak to 22-straight games.

The Tigers move to 2-0-1 on the year while the Cardinals are now 4-0-1.

Canfield’s next game is scheduled for September 8 against Warren Harding.

Howland will be in action next on Saturday as they host Lakeview.

