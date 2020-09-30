Howland boys remain unbeaten with big win over Canfield

The Tigers continue to impress as they improve to 10-0-1 on the season

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland boys soccer team defeated Canfield, 4-0 on a rainy Tuesday night at Canfield High School.

The Tigers came out aggressive in the first half and set the tone offensively. Senior Jordan Sperling used a breakaway move to separate himself and cross the ball in front of the net to Gabriel Lisi for the game’s first goal with 15 minutes left in the half.

Then just minutes later, another cross into the box found the foot of Gabriel Altawil to make it a 2-0 game. Lisi added another goal in the second half as well as Austin Stassinis.

The first meeting between these two teams ended in a scoreless draw back on September 3.

With the win, Howland improves to 10-0-1 on the season. Up next, the Tigers host Austintown Fitch next Tuesday, October 6 at 7 p.m.

