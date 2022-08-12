HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland boys soccer team scored early and often against the reigning Division III state finalist Crestview, topping the Rebels 8-0 Friday night.

Watch the highlights above to see highlights from the game.

Both programs have been to a state final the last two seasons (Howland won in 2020 in Division II).

Howland opened the scoring in the first minutes of the game on a quick free kick that Jet Hua chased down and put in the back of the net.

Hua would finish with two goals.

Herb Lawson would add two more first-half goals to extend the Tigers’ lead to 3-0.

Lawson would net a hat trick in the game.

With the win, Howland improves to 1-0 while Crestview falls to 0-1.